Azerbaijan portrays its trade turnover with Türkiye in 9M2025
From January through September 2025, trade between Azerbaijan and Türkiye totaled $4.3 billion, down $292 million or 6.3 percent year-on-year. Azerbaijan exported $2.6 billion to Türkiye (down $346 million) and imported $1.7 billion (down $54 million). Trade with Türkiye accounted for 12.25 percent of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade.
