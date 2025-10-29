Deputy PMs of Azerbaijan, Belarus visit Gizil Kangarli village in Aghdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ The delegation of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, led by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Co-Chairman from the Azerbaijani side, and his counterpart Natalya Petkevich, Co-Chairman from the Belarusian side, has visited Gizil Kangarli village in Aghdam district, the Cabinet of Ministers' statement said, Trend reports.

The officials were informed about the agrarian town to be established in the village.

The information noted that the agrarian town will be established with the participation of Belarusian specialists, the project will have a significant impact on the comprehensive development of settlements in the Aghdam district, the revitalization of rural areas, and the economy of the region.

Meanwhile, the documents signed between Azerbaijan and Belarus on October 3, 2024, envisage the development of agricultural production in the Aghdam district and the design of an agro-town in Gizil Kangarli.