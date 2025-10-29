Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 29

Economy Materials 29 October 2025 09:31 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 29

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 29, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 41 currencies went up, while 4 currencies dropped compared to October 28.

The official rate for $1 is 567,632 rials, while one euro is valued at 661,774 rials. On October 28, the euro was priced at 658,270 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 29

Rial on October 28

1 US dollar

USD

567,632

565,767

1 British pound

GBP

753,628

754,051

1 Swiss franc

CHF

715,962

710,289

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,670

60,230

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,950

56,654

1 Danish krone

DKK

88,604

88,127

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,434

6,411

1 UAE Dirham

AED

154,563

154,050

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,850,905

1,844,862

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

200,830

200,351

100 Japanese yen

JPY

373,083

369,533

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,058

72,839

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,474,844

1,470,995

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

407,257

404,200

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

328,058

325,965

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,095

32,803

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,527

13,494

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,136

7,138

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

155,943

155,425

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,353

43,201

1 Syrian pound

SYP

51

51

1 Australian dollar

AUD

373,705

370,742

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

151,369

150,866

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,509,660

1,504,646

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

438,795

436,171

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

464,046

462,402

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,646

18,601

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

270

269

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

401,945

400,508

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

104,452

104,008

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,956

79,567

100 Thai baht

THB

1,757,478

1,729,682

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

135,236

133,983

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

396,127

394,808

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

800,609

797,951

1 euro

EUR

661,774

658,270

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,461

105,247

1 Georgian lari

GEL

209,008

208,154

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,200

34,049

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,599

8,523

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

166,684

166,025

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

333,901

332,791

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

959,738

960,291

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,425

61,160

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

161,808

161,346

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,632

2,639

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 847,338 rials and $1 costs 726,798 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 822,658 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 705,629 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.04-1.07 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.21-1.24 million rials.

