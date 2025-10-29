Azerbaijan pulls lid over natural gas import-export destinations in 8M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Azerbaijan exported natural gas totaling 16.5 billion cubic meters (bcm), with an aggregate value of $6 billion, during the first eight months of 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee shows that in the reporting timeframe, the country imported 233.3 million cubic meters of natural gas worth $36 million.

Compared to the same period last year, the imports nearly halved, decreasing by 234.4 million cubic meters in volume and $38.8 million in value.

Russia and Turkmenistan were Azerbaijan’s main gas import partners.

As many as 21.2 million cubic meters of the gas imports worth $3.9 million accounted for Russia, and 212.1 million cubic meters worth $32.4 million - Turkmenistan.

Exports were delivered to Georgia (1.6 bcm worth $169.5 million), Serbia (183.3 million cubic meters worth $102.6 million), Türkiye (6.6 bcm worth $1.8 billion), Bulgaria (1.2 bcm worth $458 million), Italy (6.3 bcm worth $3.1 billion), and Greece (599.3 million cubic meters worth $318.9 million).