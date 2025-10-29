Azerbaijan spotlights whopping loan investments in nation's Karabakh and East Zangezur
As of October 1, loans in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region totaled 519.9 million manat (about $305.7 million) and in East Zangazur 22.3 million manat (about $13.1 million). The average interest rates were 19.66 percent and 14.15 percent, respectively. Across all regions, total loans reached 29.276 billion manat (around $17.2 billion), up 9.6 percent from last year.
