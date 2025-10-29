Serbian official lauds Azerbaijan's progress towards prosperity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ The adoption of a constitution is a significant political and social milestone, and Azerbaijan’s experience clearly demonstrates its importance. The country has become a respected member of the international community through its Constitution, said Jovan Janjić, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia, Trend reports.

During his speech at the international parliamentary conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, themed “The Constitution as the Foundation of Independence and Sovereignty in the Modern World,” Janjić stated that today, Azerbaijan is an example of a rapidly developing country in the world and is confidently advancing to become a land of prosperity and well-being for its citizens.

He noted that the Constitution holds the highest legal authority within the system of state legal acts.

“The Constitution defines the social structure of the country, regulates key relations, and outlines the organization and functioning of state bodies in detail. At the same time, it transparently declares the rights and freedoms of citizens, as well as their duties,” Janjić said.

