Sarajevo meeting reinforces EU commitment to Western Balkans integration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mr. Josip Brkić, hosted the Twelfth Meeting of Political Directors of the Western Balkans Six (WB6) and the delegation of the European Union, Trend reports.

The delegation led by Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) for Political Affairs.

During the meeting, discussions focused on relations and cooperation between the European Union and the Western Balkans (WB6) within the framework of the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) and the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its implications, as well as relations between the EU and the Western Balkans with third countries such as China and Turkey, and on the current developments in the Middle East.

At the beginning of the meeting, Deputy Minister Brkić expressed satisfaction that Sarajevo was hosting such an important event and welcomed the EU’s commitment to strengthening, accelerating, and deepening political and strategic engagement with the Western Balkans. In light of the current geopolitical context in Europe and globally, he emphasized the importance of deeper political and security cooperation between the European Union, its member states, and the Western Balkan partners — particularly in enhancing resilience and joint action within the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP).

He noted that Bosnia and Herzegovina is gradually aligning its visa policy with that of the EU, taking into account the importance of tourism for the economy, the current stage in the EU accession process, and openness to cooperation with other countries. He expressed confidence that a regionally coordinated approach is the best way to find an optimal solution for full alignment with the EU visa policy.

Brkić also underlined the importance of signing the Agreement between Bosnia and Herzegovina and FRONTEX, describing it as a significant step forward in strengthening cooperation in the field of migration and border management, as well as in meeting the EU’s requirements on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s European path. He added that by fulfilling one of the EU’s key demands, Bosnia and Herzegovina becomes a credible partner in ensuring the EU’s external border, thereby strengthening its role within the overall security architecture of the EU and the European continent.

Before the WB6–EU political directors’ meeting, Deputy Minister Brkić held a bilateral meeting with Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary-General of the EEAS for Political Affairs. During the meeting, they discussed the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the country’s EU accession path, reform processes, and the importance and contribution of the EUFOR Althea mission. In the context of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s progress on its European path, it was emphasized that for the preparatory phase of EU accession negotiations — the screening process — the appointment of negotiators is one of the key issues.