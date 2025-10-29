Azerbaijani, Belarusian delegations explore Aghdam Industrial Park (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ The delegation of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, led by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Co-Chair from the Azerbaijani side, and his counterpart Natalia Petkevich, Co-Chair from the Belarusian side, has reviewed infrastructure of Aghdam Industrial Park and activities of the resident enterprises, the Cabinet of Ministers' statement said, Trend reports.

The guests were provided with detailed information about the infrastructure created in the industrial park, the support mechanisms applied for residents, logistics capabilities, as well as the currently operating and planned production areas.

The parties discussed the prospects for industrial cooperation and the creation of joint ventures.