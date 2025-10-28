Azerbaijan's banking sector sees rise in net profit for 9M2025

Azerbaijan’s banking sector showed strong growth in the first nine months of 2025, with total operating profit reaching 1.373 billion manat ($807 million) and net profit amounting to 910.7 million manat ($535 million). Banks earned 9.8 percent more than in the same period last year. Profit tax payments during this time totaled 214.5 million manat ($126 million).

