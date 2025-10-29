Romanian Senate President calls for joint parliamentary group with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Romania has begun implementing Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model, the Chairman of the Senate of the Romanian Parliament, Mircea Abrudean said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the international parliamentary conference “The Constitution as the Basis of Independence and Sovereignty of States in the Modern World,” dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Abrudean proposed expanding cooperation between the committees of the parliaments of the two countries:

“The Azerbaijani model 'ASAN Service' in the field of digitalization is already being implemented in our country. We can also create a joint parliamentary group to strengthen cooperation in the field of digital identity cards, public procurement, and cybersecurity.”

He also proposed holding annual meetings of the Azerbaijani and Romanian parliamentary committees on transport and energy.

“Transparency will further stimulate investment. We support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Stability in the South Caucasus is in everyone's interest,” he concluded.