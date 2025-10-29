Masdar expands Saudi portfolio with 2 GW of new solar plants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Masdar, a global clean energy leader, announced that it has secured two large-scale solar PV projects in Saudi Arabia, with a combined capacity of 2 GW, under the sixth round of the Kingdom’s National Renewable Energy Program (NREP), Trend reports.

The projects include the 1,400-MW Najran plant and the 600-MW Ad Darb facility. Both will be developed on a build, own, and operate (BOO) basis, supported by 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed with the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC). The Ad Darb plant, located in Jizan Province, is expected to start commercial operations in late 2027, while the Najran facility, based in Najran Province, is scheduled for the first half of 2028.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar’s CEO, said, “Masdar is proud to support Saudi Arabia in achieving its Vision 2030 renewable energy targets. Winning the Najran and Ad Darb projects marks a significant expansion of our Saudi portfolio and reflects our two decades of experience in developing and operating utility-scale renewable projects. We look forward to contributing to the Kingdom’s sustainable economic growth.”

The SPPC, responsible for predevelopment studies, tendering projects, and signing PPAs, has awarded a total capacity of 43.2 GW to date, with 12.3 GW already connected to the grid. Masdar has consistently secured the largest capacity in SPPC’s competitive bidding for three consecutive years. Its other solar projects in development include the 1,100-MW Al Henakiyah project, expected to begin operations next year, and the 2,000-MW Al Sadawi project, scheduled for 2027.

Founded in 2006, Masdar is a clean energy investor, developer, and operator with a global portfolio exceeding 51 GW. The company aims to reach 100GW by 2030. Its operational projects in Saudi Arabia include the 300-MW Jeddah Solar Power Plant and the 400-MW Dumat Al Jandal Wind Farm, the Kingdom’s first wind project and the largest in the Middle East. Masdar opened a Saudi office in 2022 to further support the country’s clean energy ambitions.