Kazakhstan and Finland diving into strategic energy cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 29. During the official visit of Finnish President Alexander Stubb to Astana, a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic energy cooperation was signed between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy and Finland’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, Trend reports via the Kazakh ministry.

The agreement was signed by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Finland’s Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, Timo Jaatinen.

The memorandum is set to light a fire under bilateral cooperation in energy and the green economy, built on the bedrock of equality and mutual benefit. Key areas of collaboration include the development of clean and energy-efficient technologies, ensuring energy security, decarbonizing electricity and heat production, exchange of experts and technologies, and implementation of joint research and innovation projects between universities, companies, and research centers in both countries.

The new memorandum is expected to strengthen the energy partnership, promote low-carbon technologies, and expand scientific and technological collaboration between Kazakhstan and Finland.

