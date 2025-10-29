Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani FM attends official opening ceremony of embassy in Oman

Politics Materials 29 October 2025 17:48 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani FM attends official opening ceremony of embassy in Oman
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended the official inauguration ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Oman, the minister's publication on X page said, Trend reports.

"I'm pleased to participate in the official opening ceremony of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Muscat, Oman. This new diplomatic mission marks an important milestone reflecting the growing partnership between our countries.

We are committed to deepening our bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, culture and tourism, and opening new opportunities for the peoples of both Azerbaijan and Oman.

These steps reflect our shared commitment to strengthening political dialogue, people-to-people ties and long-term partnership," the publication reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more