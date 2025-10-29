Azerbaijan targets year-end completion of Europe interconnector feasibility study - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Azerbaijan expects to complete a feasibility study for a major energy interconnector project linking the Caspian Sea, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary by the end of this year, the director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Javid Abdullayev said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at the 13th Caspian Energy Forum 2025 in Baku.

Abdullayev noted that the project is a strategic direction in the development of green energy and regional integration, creating a basis for the export of renewable electricity from Azerbaijan to Europe.

“The feasibility study is in its final stages, and the initial results allow us to be optimistic about the implementation of this project. We plan to submit proposals for moving on to the next stage after the end of the year,” Abdullayev said.