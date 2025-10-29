Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, decreased by $1.82, or 2.71 percent, on October 28 from the previous level, landing at $65.21 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $1.85, or 2.84 percent, to $63.17 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $1.84, or 3.43 percent, to $51.87 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea - by $1.8, or 2.73 percent, to $64.20 per barrel.