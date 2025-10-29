Azerbaijan's Baku gearing up to stage Global Youth Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Global Youth Day will be held in Baku on November 16 this year, Trend reports via Azercosmos.

The event will be organized within the framework of the International Telecommunication Union's World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25), which will take place from November 17 to 28.

The WTDC is a global platform dedicated to advancing digital connectivity, fostering innovation, and shaping policies for a more inclusive digital future. Bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology experts, WTDC serves as a catalyst for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and strategic decision-making in the telecommunications sector.