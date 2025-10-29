Uzbekistan sheds light on details of Finnish president's upcoming visit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 29. At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb, will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan from October 29 through November 1, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbek President.

During his visit to Tashkent, high-level discussions will be conducted to address key issues aimed at further enhancing multifaceted Uzbek-Finnish cooperation, particularly in the political, trade and economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian domains.

Particular emphasis will be placed on expanding bilateral trade and promoting collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, environmental protection, chemistry, energy, digitalization, mining, and other innovative industries.

The agenda will additionally encompass deliberations on labor migration, cultural exchange, and the integration of advanced technologies into the education system.

In addition, the leaders will exchange views on pressing international issues, including mutual support in multilateral forums.