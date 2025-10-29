Georgia and Azerbaijan play key role in promoting regional peace, parliamentarian says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ Azerbaijan and Georgia are contributing to regional peace, Deputy Chairperson of the Georgian Parliament Nino Tsilosani said at the international parliamentary conference on the topic "The constitution as the foundation of the independence and sovereignty of states in the modern world" dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"The adoption of the Constitution in both Georgia and Azerbaijan showed that it will not be possible to return to the dominance that once existed over our peoples," she highlighted.

Tsilosani noted that achieving freedom wasn't easy.

"This was achieved at the expense of losing territorial integrity, fighting internally displaced persons, and social problems," she explained.

The official emphasized that over the past 30 years, the sovereignty of both countries has been strengthened, and international relations have strengthened.

"Energy transit infrastructure has been delivered from Azerbaijan to the world through Türkiye and Georgia. We are now working on developing regional relations and contributing to regional peace," she added.

