Azerbaijan on path to regional green energy hub through Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur projects - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ The implementation of renewable energy projects in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, as well as the use of the wind potential of the Caspian Sea, are turning Azerbaijan into a regional hub of green energy, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev said at the 13th Caspian Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and the Black Sea countries are already becoming key players in shaping the modern energy map.

"COP29 has once again highlighted the potential of regional and global cooperation. We assess the achievements of the conference not only as a diplomatic victory, but also as practical future commitments. The forum showed that the climate and energy agenda is one of the key priorities for Azerbaijan today. We have already focused on implementing specific measures in this direction," Rafiyev said.