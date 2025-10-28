Uzbekistan and Serbia sign groundbreaking cooperation agreements

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 28. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić signed a Joint Declaration, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

In the presence of the two leaders, a ceremony was held for the signing of a package of intergovernmental and interagency documents, including:

– Agreement on the Mutual promotion and Protection of investments;

– Agreement on Economic cooperation;

– Agreement on Cooperation in the field of Medical services;

– Agreement on Cooperation in the field of Tourism;

– Agreement on Cooperation in the fields of Education, Science, and Culture;

– Agreement on Cooperation in Engineering, Advanced Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, and related areas;

– Protocol on Cooperation in the Training of Diplomatic Personnel;

– Programme of Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2026–2027;

– Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of Labor migration;

– Protocol on Cooperation in Sports and Physical culture;

– Agreement on the Establishment of Partnership relations between the cities of Tashkent and Belgrade.

At the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President Aleksandar Vučić is paying an official visit to Uzbekistan from October 28 through 31. During the visit, the Serbian leader will also take part as a distinguished guest in the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Assembly, which will be held this week in the city of Samarkand.