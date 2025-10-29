Iran discloses non-oil export performance for 7M2025
Iran exported around 92 million tons of non-oil goods worth $32 billion in the first seven months of the current Iranian year. Compared to last year, exports decreased by 1.88 percent in value but rose by 3.2 percent in volume. The country’s total trade turnover reached $66.3 billion during the same period.
