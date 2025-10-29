Azerbaijan's Sheki hosts 1st ECO Silk Road Working Group meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ The first meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization’s (ECO) Silk Road Working Group commenced in Azerbaijan's Sheki on October 29, Trend reports via the State Tourism Agency.

Organized by the agency, the event brought together experts and representatives from government bodies of ECO member states to discuss cooperation opportunities in Silk Road tourism. Presentations focused on the Silk Road heritage in Azerbaijan and other member countries.

The agenda included the working group’s activities and objectives, utilization of the historical Silk Road’s tourism potential, exchange programs for youth and students, creation of joint tourism packages, collaborative branding and promotion initiatives, the ECO Silk Road online platform and annual forum, and preservation of Silk Road heritage to support sustainable tourism development.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan’s Silk Road tourism development concept was presented, including gastronomic experiences, as well as initiatives outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding on Silk Road tourism signed with Uzbekistan in April.

The ECO Silk Road Working Group was established earlier this year during the Tourism Committee meeting of the ECO held in Tehran, Iran on February 24-27, 2025.

