Uzbekistan, Serbia explore new transport links within Trans-Caspian Corridor

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 28. Uzbekistan and Serbia have emphasized the importance of developing new transport routes connecting Central Asia and the Balkans, including within the framework of the Trans-Caspian corridor, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

This was discussed during the official talks between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, held at the Kuksaroy residence with the participation of both countries’ official delegations.

Warmly welcoming the Serbian leader, President Mirziyoyev noted that this first-ever summit in the history of bilateral cooperation marks a historic milestone that will elevate Uzbek–Serbian relations to a new level.

“Your official visit, taking place in the year of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, is a truly historic event. Uzbekistan has great sympathy for Serbia. Our peoples are united by close ties of friendship and a similar mentality,” said the President of Uzbekistan.

Priority attention was given to increasing bilateral trade turnover and preparing a comprehensive cooperation program covering key sectors such as mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, the chemical industry, information technology and digitalization, the agro-industrial complex, and tourism.

To promote the economic agenda of cooperation, the sides agreed to hold the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission in Tashkent next year.

The presidents also discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of organized labor migration, culture, humanitarian affairs, and education, and exchanged views on current issues on the regional and international agenda.