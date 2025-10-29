Azerbaijan airs design of looming second, third residential complexes in Jabrayil (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev has rolled out the blueprints for the second and third residential complexes set to rise and shine in Jabrayil city, Trend reports.

The complexes, the foundation stone for which was laid by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 28, were projected by Baku State Design Institute under the committee.

According to the project, about 50 five-, six-, and seven-story buildings will be constructed in both complexes, which will be constructed on a sprawling canvas of over 10 hectares.

The structures, designed to incorporate essential communal amenities, will comprise a total of 1,361 residential units ranging from one to five rooms in configuration.

