Azerbaijan’s dev't under President Ilham Aliyev draws global acclaim - Pakistani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ Constitutional order, national unity, identity, and loyalty have been formed in Azerbaijan, and the country became recognized in the world as a progress-oriented country under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Chairman of the Pakistani Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the international parliamentary conference on the topic "The constitution as the foundation of the independence and sovereignty of states in the modern world" dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

Gillani noted that the declaration of 2025 as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" in Azerbaijan demonstrates the country's commitment to national values.

The Pakistani official emphasized that sovereignty has always decided the fate and destiny of all peoples and enabled their freedom.

"We - Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Pakistan - are three states, one nation," the senate chairman added.

