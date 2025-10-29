BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ As reported, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev broke ground for the “Shams” and “Ufug” Solar Power Plants, each with a capacity of 50 MW, in the village of Shahvalli in the Jabrayil district.

The groundbreaking ceremony of two Solar Power Plants (SPPs) in Jabrayil, named "Shams" and "Ufug," marks the dawn of a new chapter in Azerbaijan's energy sector. With a total capacity of 100 MW, both plants were cooked up in line with the country's green energy game plan. These projects are the bread and butter of the rehabilitation and development efforts in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions during this post-conflict chapter. They enhance Azerbaijan's strategic diversification framework in energy generation. Their objective is to augment the proportion of renewable energy sources within the overall energy production matrix to 30 percent by the year 2030.

The indicators rolled out for the project are a penny saved, a penny earned. A total of 75 million kilowatt-hours of electrical output generated at the facilities will be allocated to Azerenerji OJSC, while an additional 131 million kilowatt-hours will be transacted through purchase and sale agreements established directly with major consumers, utilizing the "virtual transmission of electricity" framework. The data indicates that the initiative holds significant value not solely in the context of energy provisioning but also regarding ecological equilibrium and climate governance. Upon the comprehensive operationalization of both facilities, the nation will achieve a significant mitigation of carbon emissions, potentially averting hundreds of thousands of tons annually.

The project is rolling out under the banner of a public-private partnership. It will establish a framework conducive to the advancement of a sustainable economy within the region, facilitate the generation of contemporary employment opportunities, and rejuvenate energy infrastructure, alongside the enhancement of facilities aimed at supporting population repatriation in the post-conflict landscape. From an environmental perspective, the yearly conservation of 44 million cubic meters of natural gas, coupled with a decrease of 96,000 tons in emissions, aligns seamlessly with Azerbaijan's international obligations regarding climate change as stipulated in COP29 and the Paris Agreement.

These plants will put a feather in the cap of energy independence in the region, open the floodgates for energy export potential through the Zangezur Corridor down the line, and also lend a hand to regional energy security. The pivotal positioning of Jabrayil, adjacent to the Zangilan and Fuzuli frontiers, coupled with its critical role in transportation and logistics, establishes this area as the nucleus of the green energy consortium.

The forthcoming plants, slated for commissioning in 2027, represent a pivotal inflection point for Azerbaijan, facilitating an augmentation of renewable energy contributions to export portfolios, fostering regional sustainable development paradigms, and bolstering the green economy branding initiative. Simultaneously, these initiatives will constitute the energy cornerstone of the Zangezur Corridor and will establish the foundational framework for energy synergies between Karabakh and Nakhchivan moving forward.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the "Shams" and "Ufug" SPPs in Jabrayil is a clear signpost pointing towards the bright future of Azerbaijan's energy policy. This project is a real can of worms, intertwining the economic, environmental, and social interests of the state, and it’s a crucial stepping stone in shaping East Zangezur into a green energy hub. This initiative will bolster Azerbaijan's standing as a frontrunner in the green energy sector, enhancing its influence on both domestic and international stages.