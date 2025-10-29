Georgia reports increase in flights operated in 9M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Georgia’s aviation sector is experiencing record growth this year, the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development said, Trend reports.

Over the first nine months of 2025, airports across the country handled an unprecedented number of flights and passengers. Deputy Minister of Economy Tamar Ioseliani said that both passenger traffic and the number of flights increased significantly compared to last year.

“2025 has been a record year for us - passenger traffic at Georgia’s airports has risen by 14%, while the number of flights is up by 18%. Tbilisi International Airport has already served 6.5 million passengers, 14% more than in the previous year. Kutaisi and Batumi airports also saw growth of 10% and 32%, respectively,” Ioseliani said.

Between January and September, Georgian airports operated 22,125 scheduled flights and 6,556 charter flights - a total of 28,681, representing an 18% increase from the same period in 2024, when 24,348 flights were recorded.

According to the deputy minister, work is continuing to enhance aviation infrastructure and strengthen Georgia’s position as a regional air hub.

“We are in talks with both airlines and airport operators to maintain and further accelerate these positive trends, enabling us to serve more passengers and increase flight volumes,” Ioseliani added.