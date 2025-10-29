Co-chairs of Azerbaijan-Belarus joint economic co-op commission visit Fuzuli

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ The delegation of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, led by Deputy Prime Minister, Samir Sharifov, Co-Chairman from the Azerbaijani side, and Deputy Prime Minister, Natalia Petkevich, Co-Chairman from the Belarusian side, visited the liberated Fuzuli district, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, provided detailed information about the airport to the guests at the Fuzuli International Airport.

The information noted that the Fuzuli International Airport, called the air gateway of Karabakh, was built at the most modern level and is able to receive any aircraft, large-scale restoration and reconstruction work is ongoing in the liberated territories, as well as a residential area has been built in Fuzuli city and former internally displaced persons are returning to their homeland.

Information was also provided about the Mirza Ulugbey Secondary School in Fuzuli, built as a gift by the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev on behalf of the Uzbek people, and the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center, a gift from the Kazakh people to the Azerbaijani people.

The information pointed out that a central hospital and a Vocational Education Complex are currently being built in Fuzuli, the construction of Dovlatyarli village is continuing rapidly, the construction of the second and third residential complexes in Fuzuli will start at the end of this year and the beginning of next year.

Additionally, information was announced about the construction of the city's central park in the near future, the recent start of construction of Pirahmadli village and its expected completion by the end of 2026.

Then the delegation headed to the Aghdam district.

