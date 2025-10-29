Georgia, IMF discuss reforms and growth prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili met with Andrew Jewell, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Resident Representative in Georgia, to discuss the country’s ongoing cooperation with the Fund, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on Georgia’s current economic performance, updated forecasts, and the government’s plans to sustain growth and advance structural reforms.

Particular attention was given to the reform of state-owned enterprises aimed at strengthening corporate governance and improving efficiency, which has already helped save significant resources.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening cooperation between Georgia and the IMF.

The IMF continues to closely monitor Georgia’s economic development. In its latest assessment, the Fund raised Georgia’s 2025 growth forecast from 6% to 7.2%.