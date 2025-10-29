Azerbaijan, Oman set to abolish visas for holders of diplomatic passports (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Azerbaijan and Oman have signed an agreement on mutual visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports, as well as a memorandum of understanding on consular cooperation, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

This was reported to Trend by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Moreover, it is reported that this is another step in strengthening friendly relations between the countries.

Meanwhile, Sultanate of Oman recognized the Republic of Azerbaijan independence on 30 December 1991. Diplomatic relations were established on 13 July 1992. The Republic Azerbaijan Embassy in Saudi Arabia Kingdom office in Oman has started activity since 30 October 2009.