Kyrgyzstan teams up with WFP to boost social and economic initiatives

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 29. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan and the UN World Food Programme (WFP) have agreed to expand cooperation on social and economic development initiatives, Trend reports via the ministry.

The agreement was discussed on October 28 during a meeting between the Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kanat Sagynbaev, and a delegation from the UN World Food Programme (WFP) led by Kojiro Nakai.

In the course of the meeting, Minister Kanat Sagynbaev emphasized that WFP remains one of Kyrgyzstan’s most important partners in implementing social support and livelihood programs. Since 2014, more than 7,500 joint projects have been carried out, creating temporary employment for 50,000 people and helping thousands of families acquire new professional skills.

Over the course of this partnership, WFP’s total assistance to Kyrgyzstan has exceeded $166 million, covering food supplies, infrastructure improvement, and educational programs.

The sides agreed to continue joint efforts in job creation, small business development, food security, and the digitalization of social services. Minister Sagynbaev reaffirmed the government’s readiness to develop new initiatives with WFP aimed at improving the well-being of citizens and ensuring sustainable social progress.