Azerbaijan hosts meeting on assessing energy efficiency potential (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ A meeting dedicated to evaluating the potential for energy and natural gas efficiency was held at the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The event brought together representatives of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, the Gas Processing Plant, SOCAR UNIPER LLC, Azerenergy OJSC, Azeristiliktechizat OJSC, Tamiz Shahar (Clean City) OJSC, Azerbaijan Sugar Production Association LLC, Umid Babek Operating Company (UBOC), bp company, and Shahdag Tourism Center CJSC.

During the meeting, participants discussed the development and implementation of energy efficiency measures aimed at the rational use of energy resources, as well as methods for assessing efficiency potential. They also reviewed the technical feasibility and economic viability of saving energy and addressed the correct completion of related reporting documents.

Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov highlighted the importance of the Law on the Efficient Use of Energy Resources and Energy Efficiency and the accompanying regulations governing the assessment of energy efficiency potential. He emphasized that energy savings represent one of the most significant energy sources, noting that efficient energy use plays a crucial role in ensuring the country’s sustainable development.

Participants also exchanged detailed views on the criteria outlined in the assessment procedures and discussed key aspects of the reports, providing relevant recommendations for future work.

