Azerbaijani constitution promotes stability and sustainable development - Tajik speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ Friendship, equality, and mutual respect among peoples are among the key principles of the Azerbaijani Constitution, which has also strengthened the country’s international standing as its main political and legal document, said Fayzali Idizoda, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the international parliamentary conference dedicated to the thirtieth anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, titled “The Constitution as the Foundation of States’ Independence and Sovereignty in the Modern World,” Idizoda emphasized that the Azerbaijani Constitution has laid a solid foundation for sustainable development and internal stability in the country.

“The foundations of national unity and internal stability have been firmly established in Azerbaijan, underscoring the Constitution’s pivotal role in safeguarding independence and sovereignty amid today’s complex geopolitical realities. Serving as the primary guarantor of sustainable state and societal development, the Constitution ensures lasting internal stability. In times of global uncertainty, the preservation of the state is achievable only through social unity and deep respect for constitutional values,” he said.

