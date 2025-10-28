President Ilham Aliyev inspects progress of second phase of Aghali village and attends opening of Mammadbayli village in Zangilan district (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the progress of the second phase of Aghali village and attended the opening of Mammadbayli village in Zangilan district on October 28, Trend reports.

The second phase includes the construction of 103 houses, of which 55 are two-room individual houses, and three are three-story, two-block “Townhouse”-type buildings containing 36 one-room and 12 two-room apartments.

Communication lines have been laid to all houses in the village. All residential and non-residential buildings have been supplied with gas, and combi boilers have been installed in the houses.

A park covering more than 2 hectares has also been established in the area. It will serve as an open recreation and entertainment zone for residents of Agali and Mammadbeyli villages, as well as guests. The park area is divided into five functional zones, with all necessary conditions created for children’s recreation, sports, and entertainment. Various trees and ornamental plants have been planted across the territory.

x x x

Then, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of Mammadbayli village in Zangilan district.

The head of state was briefed on the facilities created in the village.

The village covers 51.6 hectares and includes 188 individual houses: 39 two-room, 55 three-room, 55 four-room, and 39 five-room units. Each home has a fenced yard, solar panels, and connections to water, electricity, gas, and high-speed internet. Internal roads are fully asphalted.

Two multifunctional non-residential buildings have been constructed, and administrative facilities, along with retaining and passage walls, are adorned with artistic designs that enhance the village’s visual appeal.

Situated near Aghali village, Mammadbayli is connected to it via a dedicated passage, ensuring economic efficiency and easy access to Agali’s infrastructure — including a 360-student secondary school, a 60-place kindergarten, a Family Health Center, household services, a service center, pharmacy, market complex, and other facilities.

After touring the village facilities, President Ilham Aliyev met with residents relocating to Mammadbayli and Aghali, personally presenting them with house keys.

Will be updated