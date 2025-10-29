Russia's Gazprom updates on key energy developments in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 29. Russia’s Trade Representative in Uzbekistan, Konstantin Zlygostev, held a working meeting with Nikolay Tsvetkov, Deputy Head of Department at PJSC Gazprom, to discuss Gazprom’s ongoing projects in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The meeting was also attended by Shakarbek Osmonov, Director of Gazprom’s Representative Office in Uzbekistan.

The discussion focused primarily on Gazprom’s current projects in the country and their role in strengthening bilateral energy cooperation.

Gazprom remains a key player in Uzbekistan’s energy sector. In 2024, the company successfully completed the restoration of production at the Shahpakhta field and is now advancing the development of the Dzhel (Ustyurt) field.