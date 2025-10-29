Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Aghdara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the village of Hasanriz in the Aghdara district and the village of Khidirli in the Aghdam district, Trend reports.

At the first stage, 91 families (366 people) are returning to the village of Khidirli, and 17 families (83 people) to the village of Hasanriz.

The former IDPs returning to the settlement of Hadrut in the Khojavend district and the village of Badara in the Khojaly district thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Currently, more than 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.