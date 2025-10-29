Malta’s Valletta hosts celebration of Azerbaijan’s 5th victory anniversary (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ A commemorative event dedicated to the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s glorious Victory in the Patriotic War was held at the "Palazzo de La Salle" palace in Valletta, Malta, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The event was organized with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the coordination of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Malta, and in cooperation with the Malta Society of Arts.

The event was attended by Malta’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan, John Debono; Azerbaijan’s honorary consul in Malta, Dr. Kristian Balzan; as well as diaspora members and representatives of diplomatic corps from Malta, Türkiye, Romania, Bulgaria, Uzbekistan, Poland, Italy, and Spain, along with members of the Azerbaijani community and local public figures.

The ceremony began with a respectful tribute to the memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Aysel Schembri, coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Malta, highlighted the significance of Victory Day in contemporary Azerbaijani history and its importance for the nation’s moral and cultural life.

Furthermore, Kristian Balzan stated that Victory Day symbolizes the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and the revival of national pride.

The event continued with a colorful musical program reflecting the spirit of friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations. Maltese and Azerbaijani musicians shared the stage for the first time.

Performances included Azerbaijani and European classical music by pianist Aynur Malikova and tenor Sinan Khalil from Sweden, tar player Sakhavat Mammadov from Azerbaijan, and Maltese folk musician and multi-instrumentalist Francesco Sultana. Pieces such as Vasif Adigozalov's Garanfil (Carnation), Hasan Rzayev’s "Chahargah Rhapsody," Said Rustamov’s "Okhu, Tar," Rauf Hajiyev’s "Azerbaijan," and the folk song "Sari Gelin" were met with great enthusiasm and applause.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel