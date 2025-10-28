Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin decreases in price

On October 28, 2025, Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin was valued at 1.09 billion rials ($1,926), down from 1.12 billion rials ($1,974) the previous day. The older version of the coin was sold for 1.03 billion rials ($1,824). Smaller denominations included the half coin at 567 million rials ($1,002) and the quarter coin at 327 million rials ($578).

