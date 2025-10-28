Uzbekistan stock exchange hits new highs with record growth
The Uzbekistan Stock Exchange has posted record financial results in the first nine months of 2025, with profits and market capitalization showing strong growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy