MEGA, Kyrgyz Ministry of Natural Resources sign MoU on digital and environmental co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 28. A memorandum of understanding was signed between Alfa Telecom CJSC (TM – MEGA) and the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic, formalizing their commitment to develop digital solutions in public services and environmental initiatives, Trend reports via the ministry.

The document was signed by MEGA CEO Elnar Subakozhoev and First Deputy Minister Bolot Dzhusupbekov.

Under the memorandum, the parties will cooperate on integrating the Ministry’s services into MEGA’s digital ecosystem and those of its subsidiary, Kyrgyzmobilecompany (TM – MegaPay). This includes the use of QR code technology under the unified ELQR standard, the integration of the MegaPay system into the Single Window Service platform, and enabling electronic payments for state services such as permits, shooting cards, and hunting licenses.

The agreement also envisions the digitalization of payments within the national “Zhashyl Muras” (Green Heritage) program, the establishment of a unified billing center for ministry payments, and the development of payment systems at checkpoints and departmental facilities.

“MEGA actively supports the digital transformation of government services. Our cooperation with the ministry aims to make public service payments and access more convenient, transparent, and user-friendly for citizens,” said Subakozhoev.

The memorandum will act as the cornerstone for executing collaborative digital strategies aimed at optimizing e-government functionalities, augmenting institutional efficacy, and bolstering environmental sustainability initiatives throughout Kyrgyzstan.

