Kazakhstan to automate key processes in its energy sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. Kazakhstan plans to implement automation across key processes in its electricity sector, the country's Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said during a government meeting, Trend reports.

Madiyev highlighted that the evolution and digital transformation of the energy sector are the name of the game for boosting the efficiency of electricity generation, distribution, and consumption.

"In line with the president's directives, central government agencies, including the Ministry of Energy, have developed and approved a Digital Transformation Roadmap for the energy sector. This roadmap outlines strategic measures and stages for the implementation of digital technologies in the energy industry," he explained.

The minister further articulated that the digital metamorphosis will prioritize the implementation of intelligent grid infrastructures, virtual replicas, surveillance frameworks, and anticipatory diagnostics, in conjunction with leveraging artificial intelligence for demand forecasting, generation optimization, and network management.



At present, there are 43 distinct state services, complete with subcategories, operational within the energy sector, with an impressive 99 percent of these services being accessible through digital platforms. In the year 2024, an extensive array of over 1,000 distinct services was delivered. By 2027, the administration intends to achieve a minimum of 50 percent penetration of digital oversight across electricity and thermal supply infrastructures, while concurrently automating critical operational workflows within the sector.

