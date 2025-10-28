Kazakhstan set to roll out AI tech in its energy sector

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. Kazakhstan is actively exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in its fuel and energy sector, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov announced at a government meeting, Trend reports.

He added that to drive this initiative, an Acceleration Group for the implementation of AI in the energy sector has been formed, comprising representatives from leading industry companies.

"The primary objective of the collective is to delineate industry-specific requirements and synergize initiatives for the deployment of artificial intelligence use cases," Akkenzhenov articulated.



Moreover, a strategic consortium has been formed, uniting international providers and technology firms with AI-driven solutions specifically engineered for the industry.



In a strategic initiative to bolster the local IT ecosystem, the ministry has formalized collaborative agreements with stakeholders at the Astana Hub to co-develop and operationalize AI-driven solutions within the sector.

To recall, by the latter part of 2023, the paradigm of artificial intelligence in Kazakhstan was transitioning from theoretical frameworks to actionable strategic initiatives, as the nation was in the process of formulating its AI Development Concept. Since the commencement of 2024, this strategic vision has been operationalized into actionable initiatives. In 2025, Kazakhstan unveiled its inaugural national supercomputing infrastructure, boasting a computational prowess of 2 EFlops and integrating 512 NVIDIA H200 GPUs into its architecture.

