Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Khojavend

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the settlement of Girmizi Bazar and the village of Sos in the Khojavend district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 20 families (71 people) are returning to the settlement of Girmizi Bazar, and 10 families (42 people) to the village of Sos.

The former IDPs returning to the settlement of Girmizi Bazar and the village of Sos thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.