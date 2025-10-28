Kazakhstan set to roll out one-stop shop for managing its energy sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. Kazakhstan is set to implement a unified state system for managing the fuel and energy sector, the country's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a government meeting, Trend reports.

The platform, designated as EnergyTech, is engineered to facilitate a paradigm shift in the digital landscape of the national energy sector.

Akkenzhenov explained that EnergyTech will integrate all areas of the fuel and energy complex (FEC) into a single platform, covering 10 key sectors, from energy production and mineral extraction to the coal industry and processing. Full-scale development and industrial deployment of the platform are expected to be completed by 2026-2027.

Additionally, the minister highlighted that seven digital services are already in operation, with two specifically in the energy sector. These include a digital service for monitoring the preparation and passage of the autumn-winter period and a digital service for approving the maximum tariff.

Energy Tech refers to the continuous digitalization and modernization of the national energy sector, including initiatives such as digital tariff management, the creation of incentive-based tariffs for sustainable energy, enhanced adoption of renewable sources, and the deployment of energy efficiency technologies like Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) and hydrogen, aimed at diminishing dependence on fossil fuels and decarbonizing the economy. It signifies the deliberate endeavor to shift towards a green economy, enhance efficiency, and establish more transparent, sustainable energy systems.

