Azerbaijan and Belarus moot home stretch of co-op on local pharmaceutical production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ The talks are nearing the finish line for teaming up on the use of Belarusian technology in Azerbaijan's pharmaceutical arena, paving the way for homegrown production of medicines and vaccines, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and his Belarusian counterpart Natalya Petkevich, being held in Baku.

The meeting also highlighted that within the operational paradigm of collaboration in the emancipated zones, initiatives persist on the agro-city initiative in Gizil Kangarli village, Aghdam district, in conjunction with the Belarusian counterpart; the strategic blueprint has received endorsement, and a task force has been constituted to establish an agrarian production consortium.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel