President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of the Czech Republic

Politics Materials 28 October 2025 12:00 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of the Czech Republic
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Czech Republic.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen interstate relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic and to expand our cooperation in areas of mutual interest for the well-being of our peoples.

I convey my best regards to you and wish your people lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.

