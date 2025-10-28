Latvia enhances diplomatic dialogue with the Dominican Republic and Bangladesh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. On October 27, Ivars Lasis, Deputy State Secretary and Political Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Dominican Republic, Lourdes Margarita Franco-Zimmermann, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Mainul Islam, who were visiting Latvia as part of their accreditation visits, Trend reports.

During the meeting with Ambassador Franco-Zimmermann, Lasis discussed opportunities to strengthen political dialogue and economic cooperation between Latvia and the Dominican Republic. He expressed satisfaction with the recent signing of the Air Services Agreement between Latvia and the Dominican Republic, marking an important step in expanding bilateral relations.

Both sides noted the significance of the upcoming EU–Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Summit as a platform to enhance interregional cooperation in a complex global environment. Lasis reaffirmed Latvia’s commitment to promoting a rules-based international order, addressing global security challenges, and advancing gender equality during its term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (2026–2027).

Ambassador Franco-Zimmermann operates out of the diplomatic hub located in Stockholm, Sweden.



During a distinct diplomatic engagement with the Ambassador of Bangladesh, Lasis articulated Latvia’s strategic intent to enhance bilateral relations with Bangladesh. Highlighting Latvia's imminent engagement in the UN Security Council, he underscored the criticality of synergistic collaboration within global governance frameworks and the imperative to tackle pressing transnational issues via constructive discourse and multilateral engagement.



The two parties engaged in a dialogue regarding prospective domains for fortifying economic synergies and investigating innovative modalities of collaboration. Ambassador Islam underscored Bangladesh’s strategic intent to cultivate enhanced collaborative synergies with Latvia via multilateral mechanisms, while also amplifying economic interactions between the two nations.

Ambassador Mainul Islam is based in Warsaw, Poland.

