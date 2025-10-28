Kazakhstan sees increase in container transportation via ports

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. Container shipments through Kazakhstan's ports have taken off like a rocket, jumping by 30 percent to hit 67.2 thousand TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) from January through September 2025, according to the Kazakh government, Trend reports.

In June, the inaugural launch complex of the container hub at the Port of Aktau was activated for operational deployment. The newly established infrastructure is projected to enhance the terminal's throughput to 240,000 TEU annually by year-end.



Moreover, Kazakhstan's maritime logistics sector has experienced a 9 percent uptick in cargo throughput, with 6 million tons of freight transiting through marine corridors relative to the preceding fiscal year.



Rail transport has demonstrated significant expansion, with a staggering 339.4 million tons of freight transited via rail during the initial three quarters of 2025, reflecting a robust 10.5 percent increase compared to the corresponding timeframe in 2024. In accordance with the executive mandates, Kazakhstan is poised to undertake a comprehensive modernization initiative encompassing 11,000 kilometers of railway infrastructure by the year 2029, with a significant portion of over 2,800 kilometers already having undergone enhancements.

