Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 27 October 2025 21:40 (UTC +04:00)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. A public court hearing continued on October 27 regarding the criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The trial, held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that each accused person was provided with a translator in their preferred language and defense lawyers.

The hearing was attended by the accused, their defense attorneys, some of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors defending the state’s accusations.

