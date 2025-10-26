Trade slowdown hits Albania’s key sectors in 9M2025
In September 2025, Albania’s exports fell while imports continued to rise, pushing the trade deficit to ALL 48 billion ($578 million). Despite growth in trade with some EU partners, the overall annual decline in exports highlights ongoing challenges in key sectors such as construction materials, metals, and mineral fuels.
